Thelma Ruth (Levene) Waldman, of Beverly, entered into rest on July 28, 2019, at the age of 92.

Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Waldman. Devoted daughter of the late Dora (Goldman) and Nathan Levene. Devoted mother of Shelly Waldman and Julie Kaplan. Adoring grandmother of Emily Kaplan. Dear mother-in-law of James Sullivan and the late Howard Kaplan. Loving sister of the late Eloise Kay and Erna Checkoway. Dear aunt of several nieces and nephews. Thelma is also survived by Jenny Ha and her family in Korea and by many friends.

Thelma grew up in Haverhill, graduated from Haverhill High School, and raised her family in Beverly. She was the circulation manager for the Revere Journal, the weekly newspaper co-owned by her late husband. She was a valued volunteer for 25 years at North Shore Medical Center (NSMC)/Salem Hospital, in Salem. She was also an avid participant in the annual NSMC Cancer Walk event, spending many years under the registration tent, greeting hundreds of walkers.

Hawaii was Thelma’s favorite vacation spot in the world and, for more than 25 years, she and her late husband spent time each winter at the “Pink Palace” on Waikiki Beach. After Edward’s passing, Thelma traveled to Hawaii for another 12 years.

Funeral services were held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Thelma’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Thelma’s family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all of her compassionate caregivers from VNA Care and Senior Care.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.