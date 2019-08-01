Bella (Oster) Brickman – late of Chelsea. Died on July 31, 2019.

Wife of the late Sidney Brickman. Devoted mother of Paul Brickman and his wife Rebecca of Chelsea. Loving daughter of the late Sidney and Pearl (Aronson) Brickman. Dear sister of the late Jack Oster, Alvin Oster, and Edith Ziskind. Loving grandmother of Jaime, Steven, Mindy, and Christopher. Also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea on Friday, August 2 at 9 a.m. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bella’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions. (Torf)