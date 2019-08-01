Diane Cline, known as “Dee” by many of her friends and loved ones, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 in Peabody.

Dee was born in New York in February, 1928. She attended The College of Idaho and then transferred to Simmons College in Boston, where she received a Library Science degree. She began her career as a children’s librarian before putting aside her career to lovingly raise four children.

She was an avid artisan of craftwork and her creations varied from beaded flower arrangements and hand-sewn traditional American quilts to knitted clothing.

Beginning in the 1960s, Dee was actively involved with Temple Israel of Boston, tirelessly volunteering in many ways over the years.

In the 1980s, Dee began working for Operation Able, a non-profit organization providing training and employment services for job seekers. Dee had a keen intellect and was a skilled player of contract and duplicate bridge, and she enjoyed sharing her knowledge by teaching bridge classes.

Dee was the loving sister to Charna and Alan; the loving mother to Dan, Michael, Dave, and Janet; the loving mother-in-law to Lauren, Shannon, and Dan; the loving grandmother to Jenny, Alex, Rebecca, Samuel, Arielle, Alex, and Jacob; and the loving great-grandmother to Mia, Lola, and Isla.

A celebration of Dee’s life will be held at a later date. Contact the Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home in Newton for further information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation ABLE, 174 Portland St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02114; or American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415.