Doris Small Cohen, age 98, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Orchard Cove, Canton.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Myer S. Cohen. She is survived by her devoted daughters Bonnie Press (Jon) and Roberta Bass, her grandchildren Juliana, Daniel (Jen), Jesse (Meegan), Evan (partner Abby), and great-grandson Finn.

Our family is grateful for the loving and exceptional care provided by the Orchard Cove Staff.

Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. Shiva immediately following services at Orchard Cove until 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021.