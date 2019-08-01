Elaine Jaffe-Finegold, 88, of Salem, entered into rest on July 30, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Edward Jaffe and Donald E. Finegold. Devoted mother of Robert Jaffe, Kenneth Jaffe and Lisa Raineri, Sharon and Howard Tripolsky, James and Katherine Jaffe, Jeffrey and Paula Finegold, Robert and Ruth Finegold, and Ellen and Dan Winschel. Cherished grandmother of Jared and Amanda Jaffe, Jordan Jaffe, Jonathan Jaffe, Marissa Tripolsky and Sean Smith, Ally and Craig Stanton, Danny Tripolsky and Jill Bobadilla, Devyn Jaffe, Austin Jaffe, Ian Jaffe, Brett Finegold, Kara and George Alexander, Jenna Finegold, Hannah Finegold, Justin Winschel, Marlana Winschel, Sophia Winschel, and Kevin Winschel. Devoted great-grandmother of Lily Jaffe. Dear sister-in-law of Lynne Zolot. Beloved daughter of the late Louis and Mollie Zolot. Loving sister of the late Arthur Zolot.

Elaine grew up in Chelsea, graduated from Chelsea High School, and raised her family in Swampscott. She was a longtime member of Temple Israel/Shirat Hayam, Hadassah and ORT. She volunteered for many years at Lynn Hospital. She loved spending winters in Florida and socializing with her amazing group of friends. She cherished above all her time spent with her large family, making sure she spent time with each and every grandchild and making them feel that they were the most special person on the planet. She will be greatly missed by all.

A funeral service for Elaine will be held on Friday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m., in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, Lowell St., Peabody. The family invites you to join them at the Clubhouse at the Village at Vinnin Square, 200 Loring Hills Ave., Salem, immediately following interment through 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Elaine’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Heart Association, or to Hadassah. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.