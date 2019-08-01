Gloria Cynthia (Baer) Finer – late of Dennis, formerly of Framingham, Delray Beach, Fla., and Revere. Died on July 29, 2019.

Devoted mother of Douglas Keith Finer and his wife Therese English and the late Lawrence Scott Finer. Loving daughter of the late Louis and Esther (Hadgi) Finer. Loving grandmother of David, Marcus, Emily, Sean, and Shannon. Great-grandmother of Marcus Jr., Jackson, Sophia, Eilish, Asher, and Brayden.

Gloria was a life-long member of the Kidney Foundation, the Jack Satter House Tenants Assoc., and a former member of Temple Beth Am, Framingham.

Graveside services were held on August 1 at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Donations may be made to the Brain Injury Assoc., 30 Lyman St., #10, Westborough, MA 01581, or to the Jack Satter Tenants Assoc., 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook. (Torf)