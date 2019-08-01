Phyllis D. (Schwartz) White, 89. Died on July 20, 2019.

Born in Lawrence, Phyllis formerly resided in Andover and North Andover, until moving near her children first to Iowa, then to Texas. A member of Temple Emanuel for many years, she was employed as an administrator and medical secretary until her retirement.

Phyllis loved creative writing, dabbled in acting, loved to sing, and, most of all, loved her immediate and extended family and friends. Her humor will be missed by all.

Devoted wife of the late Lewis White. Beloved mother of Sue and her husband Cliff Curry and Howard and his wife Suzanne Goldstein. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Curry, Paul Curry, Lawrence Goldstein, and Stacy Collingsworth. Proud great-grandmother of Tyler Collingsworth. Dear sister of Selma and her husband Bucky Flieder. Loving daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Schwartz.

Services were held at Temple Emanuel, Andover on July 25. Interment followed in Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund Temple Emanuel, Andover. (Goldman)