Ellen Brown Ragland, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., passed away on July 31, 2019. She was 61.

Born on September 11, 1957, she was the daughter of Frances and Sheldon Brown of Marblehead. Ellen will be remembered as a kind and generous woman, who loved Shelties. She pursued that passion and was the Vice President of the Shetland Sheepdog Club of Southeast Florida. Ellen was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and worked for hospitals for many years.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband Mark Ragland, brother Marc (Ellen) of Palo Alto, Calif., sister Karen, brother Stephen (Anne) of Lynn, her niece Elissa (Chris) and nephews David, Micah, Sammy, Joey, stepchildren Christie and Randy (Melissa), and her Sheltie babies Gia Marie, Tiki and Bacardi.

A memorial service will take place on Sunday, August 4 at 10:45 a.m., at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft St., Hollywood, FL 33024.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ellen’s memory may be made to The American Cancer Society.