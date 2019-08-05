Paula (Freed) Sack, 74 – late of Malden. Died on August 2, 2019.

Devoted wife of Larry Walsh. Beloved mother of Joseph and Jessica Miller and Mimi Miller. Dear stepmother of Scott and Diane Sack, Stephen and Maureen Sack, Charlotte and Corey Auen, and Megan Kirby and Sean Walsh. Cherished grandmother of Sophie, Harry, Brendan, Andrew, James, Robert, Michel, and Brett. Loving sister of the late Barbara Costa, Arlene Meltzer, and Eleanor Green.

Services were held at Congregation Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel, Malden on August 5. Interment followed in Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. (Goldman)