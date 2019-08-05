Selma (Sillman) Goldenberg, 72 – late of Middleton, formerly of New York. Died on August 3, 2019.

Devoted wife of Sidney Goldenberg. Beloved mother of Kenneth Goldenberg and Rachel Schiller. Cherished grandmother of Robyn Goldenberg, Maxwell Goldenberg, Russell Schiller, and Dalia Schiller. Dear sister of Arlene Neveloff, Harriet Schulman, and Betty Joffe.

Services were held at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on August 4. Interment in followed in New York. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be to Hematology Oncology Associates, c/o Dr, Joseph Leibowicz, 1160 East 14th St., Suite 501, Brooklyn, NY. 11229. (Goldman)