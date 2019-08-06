Shepard L. Brandt – late of Morristown, N.J., formerly of Chelsea, Revere, and Nashua, N.H. Died on August 4, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Ina Edith (Goldblatt) Brandt. Devoted father of Phillip Brandt and wife Beatriz Brandt of Morristown, N.J. Loving son of the late Irving Brandt and Naomi (Kasson) Brandt. Dear brother of Rosalind H. Finkelstein of Framingham, the late Donald Brandt, and the late Myer Brandt. Loving grandfather of Michael Harris Brandt and his wife Chrissy and Ryan Nicholas Brandt. Great-grandfather of Kevin Brandt.

Services will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea, on Thursday, August 8 at 12 noon. Interment in Agudath Sholom Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shepard’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.