The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual, or individuals, allegedly responsible for at least three arsons in Massachusetts. The Anti-Defamation League is offering an additional $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Earlier this week, the FBI released still photos of the suspect. U.S. attorney Andrew E. Lelling and federal prosecutors are leading the investigation into the three arson fires. The first occurred at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life Arlington-Belmont in Arlington on May 11, and the second occurred on May 16. That same night a fire was also set at the Chabad Jewish Center in Needham and extinguished.

Anyone with information about the situation or suspect in the surveillance videos can contact the FBI Boston Division at (857) 386-2000. Tips can also be sent online: tips.fbi.gov.