Marc Freedman has been named the new president of the Board of Governors at Andover’s Temple Emanuel.

Freedman is the president of Freedman Financial in Peabody. A Peabody native, Freedman joined Temple Emanuel five years ago.

“It’s my honor to assume the role as President of Temple Emanuel,” said Freedman. “This year we will celebrate our 100th anniversary, prepare for Rabbi Robert Goldstein’s retirement after 30 years of spiritual leadership, and launch our Campaign for the Generations. I’m excited about our momentum, our community of openness and sustaining ourselves as the home for Jewish Life in the Merrimack Valley.”

Freedman enjoys entertaining, singing, playing piano, karaoke, Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots, traveling, eating out, and everything that has to do with Disney. He recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary to his wife, Laura. Marc has five children: Mindy (a senior at Babson College), Ilana (sophomore at URI), Jerry (senior at North Andover High School), Noah (sophomore at North Andover High School), and Corey (freshman at North Andover High School).