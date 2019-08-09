Michael Seth Arnold, formerly of Swampscott, and Marie Ruanto of Manila, Philippines, were married on Sunday, July 14, at the home of the groom’s parents, Mark and Judy Arnold of Gloucester. The wedding was attended by 50 friends and relatives. Rabbi A. Nathan Abramowitz of Marblehead and Washington, D.C., officiated.

For the past three years, Mr. Arnold has been Israel Bureau Chief for Bloomberg News, with offices in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. But the couple will shortly be moving to Singapore, where Mr. Arnold will become Bloomberg’s economics editor for Southeast Asia.

After an intensive course of religious instruction in Israel, Ms. Ruanto converted to Judaism recently, as was the couple’s seven-month old daughter Emily.