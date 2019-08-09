Eleven teens were recently installed as the Regional Board for BBYO New England Region (NER). Activities included installations of the new board, chapter awards, outdoor games, and end-of-the-year superlatives. Lunch was included with a barbeque catered by Levine’s Kosher Meats and Deli. Newly elected BBYO NER teens will focus on developing a vision for the region in the coming year, providing leadership and support to chapter leaders in their community, and planning new programming, initiatives and events for their peers in the area.

The 2019-2020 Board of BBYO NER will spend the year leading their region, mentoring their chapter counterparts, and planning educational, spiritual, and fun programming. Programs teens have led in previous years have included Western Kickoff, Ice Skating Global Shabbat at Warrior Ice arena, and Winter Kallah (Israel Focused programming).

To learn more about BBYO in the New England region, contact Samantha Walsh at ner@bbyo.org.