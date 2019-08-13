Charlotte M. Leibovitz, 86 – late of Arlington. Died on August 6, 2019.

Beloved wife of 67 years to Arnold Leibovitz. Devoted mother of Alan Leibovitz and his wife Carol, Harvey Leibovitz and his wife Paula, Barry Leibovitz and his wife Donna, and Marci Siegel and her fiancé Thomas Sawvelle. Dear sister of the late Stephen Swartz. Loving grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of nine.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea. Interment followed at Ohel Jacob Cemetery, Woburn. Contributions in Charlotte’s memory may be made to Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152.