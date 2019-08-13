Louis Chapnik, 91 – late of Malden. Died on August 8, 2019.

Devoted husband of Ruth (Drevitch). Beloved father of Suzanne and her husband Kevin Interrante and Jacqueline Chapnik-Coons. Adored grandfather of Benjamin and Kourtney Coons, Madeline Coons, Michelle Interrante, and Jake Interrante. Dear brother of the late Maurice Chapnik, Jacques Chapnik, Simone Sholder, and Anna Unger.

Services were held at the Ohel Jacob Cemetery, Central St. (off Montvale Avenue), Woburn on August 11. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bread of Life, 54 Eastern Ave., Malden, MA 02148. (Goldman)