Marilyn (Black) Liederman, 73 – late of Lexington, formerly of Malden. Died on August 11, 2019.

Devoted wife for 52 years of Larry Liederman. Beloved mother of Debra Liederman, Michael and Kelly Liederman, and Stacey and David Mann. Adored grandmother of Naomi and Adam Mann and Nathan and Amelia Liederman. Loving daughter of the late Edith (Feingold) and Nathan Black. Dear sister of the late Burton Black. Cherished sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to so many.

Services will be held at Temple Emunah, 9 Piper Road, Lexington on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, N. Reading. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Stacey and David Mann following the interment on Wednesday until 8 p.m., Thursday 6-8 p.m., and Friday 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High St., Kraft Family Building, Boston, MA 02110. (Goldman)