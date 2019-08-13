Mark B. Lyons, 67 – late of Topsfield. Died on August 6, 2019.

Beloved husband and best friend of Althea (Cali). Loving father of Alex Lyons and his wife Madison, and Julia Lyons and her partner Kristian Hval. Dear son of the late Ethel and Irving Lyons. Cherished son-in-law of Ileana (Yai Yai) Koles. Other significant members of his family, Oliver and Dickens Lyons.

Mark was born and raised in Malden. Attorney Lyons practiced law for over 35 years. He was the founding partner of Lyons & Tzanoudakis, LLP in Danvers. Attorney Lyons was the Chairman of the Board of Selectman in Topsfield. He has served as Chair for the Topsfield Finance Committee, as Chair of the Topsfield Elementary School Committee, and as a Member of the Topsfield Planning Board. He was also a member of the Topsfield Town Hall Committee. Mark was an avid New England Sports fan, enjoyed visiting Cape Cod, and spending time with family and friends.

Services were held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on August 9. Interment followed at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Topsfield. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mark’s memory to the Topsfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 323, Topsfield, MA 01983, or to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, NY, NY 10122.