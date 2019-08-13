Rhonda “Roni” (Strasnick) Devincentis, 66 – late of Danvers. Died on August 10, 2019.

Roni was a retired school teacher, having taught at the Daniels Elementary, Forestdale Elementary, and Beebe Junior High schools in Malden. She was also the co-owner of Minuteman Press of Malden.

Devoted wife of Joseph DeVincentis. Beloved mother of Linsey and her husband David Wyman. Adored grandmother of Macallan Wyman. Loving sister of Donna and her husband Thomas Quine. Dear daughter of the late Gloria and Martin Strasnick. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden on Friday, August 16 at 12:30 p.m. The family will be receiving visitors from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to M.G.H. Development Office c/o Melanoma Cancer Center Research, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114.