Sandra Cutler-Cohen, late of Swampscott, formerly of Sarasota, Fla., entered into rest on August 9, 2019 at the age of 77.

Born in Chelsea and raised in Winthrop, Sandie graduated from Winthrop High School, Hebrew College Prozdor, and the University of Minnesota. She was a life member of Hadassah and a member of the Temple Beth Israel of Longboat Key, Fla. She was a lover of the arts and an avid supporter of Israel.

Family, however, was the most important thing to Sandie. She was predeceased by her husband David E. Cohen and her parents Ann and Isadore Cutler. She is survived by her sister Ronnie Shrinsky and her husband Jason, her brothers Kenneth Cutler and his wife Yvonne, and Jonathan Cutler and his wife Ilene. Sandie is also survived by her sister-in-law Jackie Cutler, and many devoted nieces and nephews.

Her greatest gifts, however, were her children Jill Beck and her husband Russell, and Jeffrey Feldman and his wife Melinda Goldner; and her grandsons Tyler Beck, Jacob Beck, and Toby Goldner, the lights of her life.

A funeral service for Sandie was held on August 13 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sandie’s memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

