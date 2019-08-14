Clara Levins, 92 – late of Swampscott and Boynton Beach, Fla. Died on December 25, 2018.

Beloved wife of Dave Levins. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Levins (Herbert Zien), Jennifer Levins, and Alison Levins. Cherished grandmother of Katherine Zien, Charles Zien, Benjamin Rivera, and Daniel Rivera. Great-grandmother of Ariel Zien Sonderegger. Dear daughter of the late Benjamin and Bertha Swartz.

Clara grew up in Dorchester, graduated from Girls Latin School and Framingham State C,ollege and obtained a master’s degree at Simmons College. She raised her family in Swampscott. Clara taught home economics in Lynn, cooking and sewing at Essex Agricultural School, and was a registered dietician. She was a dedicated member of League of Women’s Voters, Hadassah, and Israel Tennis Centers, for which she volunteered for many years. She loved to play tennis and bridge, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and cooking. She cherished her time spent with family, and friends.

A funeral service for Clara Levins will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Swampscott Cemetery, 397 Essex St., Swampscott. Shiva will be held after the service in Marblehead.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Clara’s memory to Israel Tennis Centers Foundation. For information, directions, and online condolences, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.