Dennis “Denny” F. Stoler, M.D., 74 – late of Boxford. Died on August 9, 2019.

Husband of Janis Stanziani of Lynnfield. Father of Craig Stoler and his wife Melissa of Salem, Bradford Stoler and his wife Cindy of Spenser, and Alan Stoler of Boxford. Stepfather of Alex Markakis of Maine. Grandfather of CJ Stoler, Kayleigh Stoler, and Brenna Stoler. Brother of Patti Schear and her husband Lee of Dayton, Ohio, Cathy Ginocchi and her husband Frank of N. Westerville, Ohio, and the late Peggy Stoler Wyman. Son of Joseph and Vivian (Weiss) Stoler.

A funeral service for Dennis will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 11:30 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Visiting hours will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The American Heart Association.