Irving Greenberg, formerly of Revere, Peabody and Delray Beach, Fla., entered into rest on August 14, 2019 at the age of 95.

Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Andelman) (Trager) Greenberg.

Devoted father of Gale and William Blake, Arthur and the late Marilyn Dowe, Paula and William Mingo, Cindy and Gerald Meola, and James and Marcie Trager.

Cherished grandfather of Melissa and Sal Talluto, Andrea Dowe and Joseph Dowe, Jacqueline and Nate Carvalho, Lindsay Blake and her fiancé Nick, Betsy and Marcus Aldredge, Stephen and Christine Meola, Stefanie Meola, Stacie Trager and Brooke Trager.

Loving great-grandfather to Amelia Talluto, Lucas Mattuchio, Colton, Ivy and Noelle Carvalho, Ginny Aldredge, and Gabrielle and Gemma Meola. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Born Nov. 3, 1923, Irving grew up in Chelsea, and was a star basketball player for Chelsea High School, earning the title of co-captain in 1941 during his junior year. In a news article that year, it was said that Irving was the best center to wear the Red and Black team colors in the prior ten years. He never gave up his love for the game and watched the Celtics, as well as football and baseball as often as he could.

It was at Chelsea High School that he earned the nickname ‘Gov,’ supposedly because of his slight resemblance to Governor Saltonstall. Childhood friends continued to call him ‘Gov’ throughout his life.

After high school, Irving went to the University of Miami, but answered his country’s call and enlisted in the U.S. Army Aircraft Division during WWII, and he served for four years; he was honorably discharged having made it to the rank of corporal.

Irving was the owner of Mystic Beef Company, and was a wholesale meat distributor. He worked six days a week, so when he retired at 65 he was determined to enjoy his retirement. He and his beloved wife bought a condo in Delray Beach, Fla., and they spent six months a year there. Irving was in his glory! He and Ruth had many friends and they spent their time at the pool, beach and driving all around trying out new restaurants and having many adventures. It was at King’s Point where Irving became shuffleboard champ, entering numerous tournaments and always walking away with the biggest trophy given out!

Irving cherished his time spent with his family and friends, and was never happier then when he and Ruth were out doing things. They were very fond of saying “it doesn’t matter where we go or what we do, as long as we’re together.”

Irving was predeceased by his parents Freda (Broder) and Avrum Greenberg, his brother Murray Greenberg, and his sisters Molly Dasheff, Minnie Lewis, and Rose Blass.

A funeral for Irving will be held on Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at Pride of Boston Cemetery, 19 Washington St., Woburn.

In lieu of Flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Irving's memory to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923, or to the charity of one's choice.