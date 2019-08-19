Jerry “JB” Borne, late of Marblehead, formerly of Malden and Lynn, ended a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer on August 16, 2019.

He was an Army veteran, salesman, proprietor of Coon’s of Salem, Borne’s in Haverhill and the Card Gallery in Chelsea, and fiddler.

The son of the late Rose and George Borne, JB is survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years Barbara (Winick), his son Steven, his daughter Deborah, his daughter-in-law Amy, and his grandchildren Eli, Sam, Lucia, and Miles. He was predeceased by his sister Judy and his son David.

Funeral services were held on August 18 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, followed by burial at Cong. Shirat Hayam Cemetery-Temple Israel section, Lowell St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to son Steven's Pan Mass Challenge ride for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, rider SB0011.