Philip Ellin, 83 – late of Winthrop. Died at home surrounded by his loving family August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (Pallin) Ellin.

Born in Boston, Phil was the loving son of the late Norman and Tina (Grodsky) Ellin. In addition to his wife, Philip is survived by his son Marvin Ellin and his wife Edythe, his brother Irwin Ellin, his sisters-in-law Jewel Gilbert and her partner Cheryl A. Giles, Libby Ellin, and many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Melvin and David Ellin.

Phil was a graduate of Chelsea High School and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He worked as a local pharmacist, and was a talented nature photographer, winning multiple awards. He was a loving husband, father and brother who will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on August 19. Interment followed in Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lynn. Contributions in his memory may be made to New England Old Sheepdog Rescue, 49 Stonehedge Road, Lincoln, MA 01773, or Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.