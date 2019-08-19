Susan L. Smidt, 82 – late of Medfield, formerly of Marblehead and Swampscott. Died on August 16, 2019.

Loving mother of Bernie Goldberg and Renee Goldberg and her husband Paul Greenberg. Adored grandmother of Jake and Simone Greenberg. Dear sister of John Smidt and his wife Linda. Fond cousin of Donna and her husband Phil, and Charlotte and her husband of Ruud. Aunt of Annie and Emily Smidt and her husband Louis. Former wife of Ronald Goldberg.

A private graveside service was held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody on August 18. Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to MSPCA. (Levine)