Alex M. Kemp, 79 – late of Peabody. Died on August 24, 2019, at Beverly Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of the late Marsha R. Kemp. Devoted father of Jeffrey Kemp and his wife Darlene and Steven Kemp and his wife Judy, all of Peabody. Dear brother of Shirley Weiss of Alaska. Cherished grandfather of Amy, Alaina and her husband Nelson, Jordan and his wife Jillian, Hannah and Benjamin, and loving great-grandfather of Aiden, Makayla, Taegan, Ellie, and Mackenzie.

Along with his love for family, he had a love for travel and adventure. He will be greatly missed by many family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, at 10 a.m. at Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody, followed by interment in Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The staff at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem honorably cared for Alex and his family.