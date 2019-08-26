Iris (Stepansky) Laskoff, 100 – late of Chelsea, formerly of Revere and Malden. Died on August 24, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late George Laskoff. Devoted mother of Robert Laskoff and wife Jacqueline of Lewiston, Maine, and Beverly Murtha of Vero Beach, Fla. Loving daughter of the late Harry and Bella (Licht) Stepansky. Dear sister of the late Gladys Peraner, Aaron Stepansky, and Goldie Gardner. Cherished grandmother of Michael Laskoff.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea on August 26. Interment followed in Congregation Tifereth Israel of Malden Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contribution in Iris’s name may be made to Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150.