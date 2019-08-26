Joyce Torgove, of Marblehead, entered into rest on August 24, 2019, at the age of 86.

Beloved wife of Lloyd Torgove. Devoted mother of Lynn Torgove and her husband Brian Mayer, Nancy Torgove Clasby and her husband Michael Clasby, and Andrew Torgove and his wife Joni Friedman. Cherished grandmother of Misha Clasby, Erin Clasby, Megan Clasby, Isabel Torgove, and Mishi Torgove and his wife Sanja. The loving sister of the late Byron Sokolik. Dear daughter of the late Albert and Lily (Stebelman) Sokolik.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a lifelong learner. She was a dedicated member of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead, and was involved at the North Shore JCC. She enjoyed owning a business in Marblehead and loved traveling around the world. But mostly she loved spending time with her family.

A funeral service for Joyce will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead. Interment will follow at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joyce’s memory to Temple Emanu-El Music Fund, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945.

