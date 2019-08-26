William Lodgen, 93 – late of Salem, formerly of Revere. Died on August 25, 2019.

Devoted husband of the late Evelyn Cybuch Lodgen. Loving father of Larry and Ellen Lodgen and the late Helise Lodgen Dimino. Beloved Gramps of Sara Lodgen, Joshua Dimino, and Alexis Dimino. Great-grandfather of Haley and Ares. Loving brother of the late Saul Lodgen and Chester Lodgen.

Bill grew up in Framingham and joined the U.S. Navy, serving proudly during WWII. Upon return from overseas, Bill graduated from Bentley School of Accounting and Finance and raised his family in Revere. He spent his entire career as an office manager. He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans, Masons, and Shriners. Bill was a devoted Red Sox and Patriots fan and an avid supporter of liberal politics.

A funeral service for Bill will be held on Tuesday, August 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment followed at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon.

Shiva will be held at the home of Larry and Ellen on Tuesday from 3:00-5:00 and 6:30-9:00; Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00-5:00 and 6:30-9:00.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bill’s memory to Jewish War Veterans, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009, or Democratic National Committee, 430 South Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC 20003.

