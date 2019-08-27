Melvin Arthur Mael, 90 – late of Winthrop, formerly of Millis. Died on August 25, 2019.

Husband of the late Rona Groman. Son of the late Morris and Mary Mael and stepson of the late Rebecca (Becky) Krystal. Father of Craig and his wife Dorothy, Norman, Owen, and the late Jacqueline. Grandfather of Adrienne and her husband Maximillian, David and his wife Katie, Hannah and her husband Angelo, Alexander and his wife Donna, Zoe and her husband Eric, and Mary and her husband Eduardo. Great-grandfather of Lilliana, Lucy, Luka, Madelyn and Olivia Grace. Brother of Sickie, Evelyn, and Kenneth. (Torf)