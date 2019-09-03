Beatrice “Bea” (Finkle) Strome, 90 – formerly of Lynn, Marblehead, Swampscott, and Salem. Died on August 31, 2019.

Beatrice was predeceased by her husband Dr. Sidney Strome, her parents Arthur and Martha Finkle, her sister Arlene Burtman, and her son Scott Strome. Her greatest joys were her children Alan and his wife Liz, Diane and her husband Paul, Marsha, Sandra, and Stephen and his wife Holly. She was the cherished grandmother of Matthew and his wife Danielle, Elyssa and her husband Joshua, Michelle and her husband David, Rachel and her husband Matthew, and Stuart. She was blessed with her great-grandchildren Yehuda, Shira, Sydney, and Charlotte.

A celebration of life will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Beth El section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907, or The Ursula Block Infant and Toddler Program at the Jewish Community Center, 4 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945.

