Debra Ann (Freedman) Laub, 65 – late of Lynn. Died on September 1, 2019 at the North Shore Medical Center, Salem. Beloved wife of 41 years to Milton Laub.

Born on August 7, 1954, raised and educated in Worcester, a graduate of Doherty High School, she was the loving daughter of the late Abraham and Zelda (Grossman) Freedman. Debra continued her studies and became a licensed practical nurse (LPN), working for Jewish Family Services of the North Shore.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who will be deeply missed. In addition to her husband, Debra is survived by her daughter Rachel Ann Custodio, her husband Paulo, and her grandson Jacob of Salem. She also leaves her sister Elaine Allain and her husband Raymond of Framingham. She was predeceased by her sister Toby Fox and her brother William Freedman. She was also the sister-in-law to David Fox and his wife Greta, and Stanley Laub and his wife Betty. She was also the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Wednesday, September 4 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in New Tifereth Israel of Winthrop Cemetery, Everett. Debra was a cancer survivor. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.