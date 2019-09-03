Phyllis (Itzkowitz) Minsky, 90 – late of Revere. Died on August 30, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard (Barry) Minsky.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Pauline Itzkowitz. Phyllis was raised and educated in Revere and attended Boston University Business School.

Phyllis was employed with National Grid as a secretary prior to her retirement. She enjoyed her family and her many friends at the Jack Satter House in Revere.

Phyllis is survived by her son-in-law Paul Deptula of Revere, her granddaughter Brittany Deptula of Calif., and her nephews Paul and Richard Minsky. She was predeceased by her daughter Hollie Ruth Deptula and her sister Edith Minsky.

Graveside services to be held at the Beth Jacob Cemetery, 19 Washington St., Woburn, on Tuesday, September 3 at 10 a.m. Assisting the family with services is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. For an online guestbook and directions, visit www.torffuneralservice.com.