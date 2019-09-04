Selbert Jacobson, 92 – late of Marblehead and Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Salem. Died on August 31, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Barbara Jacobson, with whom he shared seventy years of marriage. Devoted father of Paula Gerson and her husband Bruce of Fort Lauderdale, and Rhonda Jackson and her husband William of Marblehead. Cherished grandfather of Michael Gerson, Steven Gerson and his fiancée Jillian, Brandon Gerson and his fiancée Denika, Michelle Jackson and her wife Shanna, and David Jackson and his wife Jennifer. Treasured great-grandfather of Nathaniel, Connor, Olivia, Stella, Micah, Charlotte, and Jacob. The loving brother of the late Paul Jacobson and the late Gladys Cutler. Dear son of the late Jacob and Rose (Burwen) Jacobson.

Services for Selbert will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)