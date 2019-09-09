Deborah Torf Golden, of Westchester, N.Y., formerly of Brookline, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. She was 75 years old. She was the owner and president of Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea.

Deborah grew up in Brookline and graduated from Brookline High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education from Syracuse University, and a Master’s Degree from Teachers College of Columbia University. She then attended American Academy at the McAllister Institute of Funeral Service and graduated in 1986. Deborah joined her father Hyman Torf in the family funeral business in Chelsea.

She was a life member of the Brandeis Women’s Organization, Hadassah, and the Chelsea Jewish Foundation. She was the benefactor of the “Torf Residences” at the Green House at the Leonard Florence Center in Chelsea and “Torf Living Room” at the Aviv Centers for Living (now a part of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare) in Peabody.

She was the devoted daughter of the late Hyman J. and Lee (Greenberg) Torf. She was the loving mother of Mitchell Golden and his wife Kimberly, Jason Golden and his wife Jessica, and Amy Torf Feinberg and her husband Jeffrey Feinberg. She was the doting and loving Bubbe of Jacob, Alexander, Joshua, Brianna, Ryan, Ethan, Mikayla, Annabel, and Hunter. She was loved by her nephews, extended family and friends.

A memorial service for Debbie was held in New York at Ballard-Durand Funeral Home, White Plains, N.Y. on September 8. Her funeral service will be held at the Torf Funeral Service Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Wednesday, September 11 at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Dedham St., Sharon. The family will continue memorial observances at the home of Amy Torf Feinberg and Jeffrey Feinberg on Wednesday, September 11 to Friday, September 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Donations in Debbie’s memory may be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington MA 01803, or to the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150.