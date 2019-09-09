Hyman M. Shumrak, 89 – late of Peabody. Died on September 6, 2019.

Hyman was born on September 23, 1929 in Boston to the late Charles and Ida (Gould) Shumrak. Beloved husband of the late Rita Shumrak. The loving father of Amy Sklar and her husband Frank and the late Ellen Myers. The cherished grandfather of Jessica and Randal Sklar. Dear brother of Benjamin Summers.

A graveside funeral service for Hyman was held on September 8 at Shepetovka Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)