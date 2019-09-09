Martin N. Yorra, 81 – late of Winthrop, formerly of Malden. Died on September 7, 2019.

Beloved husband of 34 years to Amy (Falthzik) Yorra. Son of the late Abraham and Minnie Yorra. Dear brother of Dr. Frederick Yorra and the late Rosalyn Gurard. Cherished cousin of Harvey and Judi Tabachnick, Fredda Castle, and Hal and Patricia Zuravel. Loving uncle to many.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden on Wednesday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m. Interment follows in Peabody. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop until 6 p.m. and on Thursday 1-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152.