Rosalyn Goldstein, of Swampscott, formerly of Mattapan, entered into rest on September 5, 2019 at the age of 85.

The loving sister of Bernice Lieberson and her husband Leonard and David Goldstein, all of Swampscott. Dear daughter of the late Joseph and Shirley (Delugin) Goldstein. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A graveside service for Rosalyn was held on September 9 in Beth Israel Cemetery, Everett. A memorial observance took place following services at the home of Bunny and Lenny Lieberson. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rosalyn’s memory to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. The staff at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, had the honor of caring for Rosalyn and her family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.