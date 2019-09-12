Ilyssa Greene Frey has been appointed director of admissions at The Rashi School. Frey assumed the role on July 1 and will oversee all aspects of student enrollment, marketing and communications.

Ms. Frey brings more than 25 years of communications and marketing expertise. She most recently served as senior director of advancement communications at Babson College. She has previously held positions as director of community engagement at the Meadowbrook School of Weston and director of alumnae communications and marketing at Wellesley College. She has also served on the board of trustees of Summit Montessori School.

“We are delighted to welcome Ilyssa to The Rashi School,” said Head of School Adam W. Fischer. “Her professional experience speaks for itself. As a Rashi parent, Ilyssa has experienced our commitment to academic excellence for her own children. She deeply understands the way that the school community lives our values every day.”

Ms. Frey earned a Master of Science in Mass Communication from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Tufts University. She resides in Natick with her husband and two children.