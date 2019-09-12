Irving H. Garber, DMD, formerly of Lynn and Marblehead, entered into rest on September 9, 2019 at the age of 92.

Beloved husband of the late Ella (Lehrman) Garber. Devoted father of Robin Kaufman and her husband Dr. Clark Kaufman, Dr. Michael Garber and his wife Lynn, Cindy Krowiak and her husband John, and Pauline Fisher and her husband David. Cherished grandfather of Brett (Tara) and Dr. Adam (Elana) Kaufman; Jamie, Joshua, David, and Jacoby Garber; Jesse, Zachary (Julia), and Alanna Krowiak; Juliana and Dayton Fisher. The treasured great-grandfather Quinn and Fiona Kaufman, and Jaron and Layla Kaufman. The loving brother of Sippie Webman, the late Aaron Garber, and the late Goldie Glickman. Dear son of the late Paul and Sarah Garber.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The Beit Chaim Meir Chabad Center of Lexington, 9 Burlington St., Lexington, MA 02420. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)