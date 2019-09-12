In the early 1930s, [Ze’ev] Jabotinsky warned European Jews of an impending Holocaust. Today Jews are not safe walking in the most Jewish city in the U.S. With Orthodox Jews being beaten up on the streets of Crown Heights, Jewish students being threatened on campuses, BDS gaining strength in our country, and anti-Semites walking in our hall of Congress, we are facing a similar scenario.

Why are so many Jews supporting Democratic candidates who are outright Jew haters? Where are our Jewish leaders and institutions? Why are our Jewish members of Congress – i.e. Schumer, Nadler, Schiff, Deutch, Wasserman-Schultz and 32 others – not forming a Congressional Jewish Caucus and demanding that Omar be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee? Why are they not vilifying the Squad for their anti-Semitic rhetoric?

Not one of the Democratic presidential nominees showed up to address AIPAC policy conference, not one utters a word of support for Israel when rockets rain down from Gaza, or calls out the constant use of anti-Semitic tropes being used by their fellow legislators. The anti-Jewish movement led by Jewish Voice for Peace, BLM, Move On, T’ruah, Antifah, SJP, If Not Now and the Jew-hating being promoted by some in the Democratic Party continues to threaten our existence. When will our leadership use their voices to wake up the Jewish community? We need to use our votes and dollars to support candidates and a President that genuinely support Israel and the Jews.

Carol Denbo, Swampscott