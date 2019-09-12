In the Aug. 29 issue about Salem’s Jewish history, I was so pleased to see the name of my grandfather, Dr. Max Lesses. My brother Leonard Bloomberg and I spent many happy hours roaming around his big, beautiful house at 62 Washington Square, always trying to peek in to his office that was strictly out of bounds. And so many Passovers when my Nana Sally was still living.

Rumor had it that my Papa delivered every baby born in Salem while he was still “the doctor.”

My Papa danced at my wedding with my Auntie Bea, my grandmother’s sister, whom he married after Sally died.

Thank you so much for the sweet memories.

Miriam Shutzer, Swampscott