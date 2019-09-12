Thank you for your side-by-side commentary on whether or not Jews are loyal. It’s good to see two sides of an issue laid out.

However, you might have edited Dr. Joseph Frager’s comments that “Reps. [Omar and Tlaib] spout one untruth after another.” and that the president is “honest and forthright.” It is laughable to judge this president on a scale of truthfulness when we have been besieged by his lies since his inauguration. The fact checkers at The Washington Post, on Aug. 5 noted that after 928 days in office, the President has made 12,019 false or misleading statements.

The president is not a “defender of Israel”; he is a defender of the Netanyanu government … which is not Israel.

Judith Black, Marblehead