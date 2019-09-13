Laurence N. Perlman, formerly of Pawtucket and Providence, R.I., and recently of Salem, passed away on September 11, 2019, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was 78, and passed the way he lived – his way.

Mr. Perlman was the beloved husband of 56 years to Roberta (Wittner) Perlman, and father of Melanie Perlman Baron and Heidi Perlman Guarino, father-in-law of Jeffrey Baron and David Guarino, and grandfather of Owen Robert Guarino, Jacob Laurence Guarino, and Amelia Rose Baron. Son of the late Samuel and Rose Perlman.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 15, at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Burial will follow at Vilkomir Cemetery, 740 Broadway, Melrose. Shiva and a light lunch will follow at the Perlmans’ home in Salem. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Mr. Perlman’s memory to Care Dimensions.