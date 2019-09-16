Alice (Susmanovitz) Dorfman – late of Revere and Chelsea. Died on September 14, 2019 at Penacook Place, Haverhill.

Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Bessie (Porte) Susmanovitz. Alice was raised and educated in Chelsea, a graduate of Chelsea High School and Boston Trade for Girls. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Alice was a member of the Jewish War Veterans Auxiliary Post 71 in Chelsea, past president of Shurtleff St. Sisterhood, City of Hope, Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home Auxiliary, and a life member of Hebrew Senior Life in Roslindale.

Alice was the beloved wife of the late Saul David Dorfman. She is survived by her son Howard Dorfman and his wife Susan, her daughter Ann Adell and her husband Steven, her grandchildren Shayna and Cara Dorfman, Joshua and his wife Tara, and Rachel and her husband Bernie. She was predeceased by her son Michael Dorfman and her six siblings.

Graveside services were held at Mishna Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett on September 16t. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, National Headquarters, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. (Torf)