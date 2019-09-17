Rosalie (Blass) Chapper, 97 – late of Swampscott. Died on September 14, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late John Chapper. Devoted mother of Barbara Fleischer (Frank), Leslie Male (Bruce), and Fran Michaels. Cherished grandmother of David Fleischer (Veronica), Stefanie Seldin (Alex), Jason Male (Nupa), Andrew Male (Katherine), Jamie Kronstadt, and Michael Kronstadt. Treasured great-grandmother of eight. The loving sister of the late Marion and the late Myra. Dear daughter of the late Benjamin and Fannie Blass.

Services for Rosalie were held privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)