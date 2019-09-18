Estelle P. Epstein, a longtime resident of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 at the age of 92 at her home in Brooksby Village, Peabody.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Sidney M. Epstein, her siblings Alvin Pottern and Hope Brockman, and her awesome son-in-law Jared. Estelle is survived by her beloved sister Bev Shapiro. Mother of Bonnie Hechtkopf of St. Petersburg, Fla., Kenneth Epstein of Las Vegas, Nev., Jill Espeset Epstein of Santa Fe, N.M., and mother-in-law of Chris Espeset. Loved by her grandson Bram Hechtkopf and his wife Lara, her grandson Quinn Zannoni and his wife Joanna, and Mariah Espeset Madrid and her husband Jose Madrid Gutierrez. Proud of her three great grandchildren Jozy, Estellena, and Azura.

Estelle spent most of her career as an elementary school teacher at Horace Mann Laboratory School in Salem. In her retirement, she pursued her passions of writing and music. Estelle’s poems will be missed by many, including her numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations in her honor are welcomed at the Jared S. Hechtkopf Community Food Bank c/o: St. Petersburg Free Clinic, 863 3rd Avenue N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, or to the Swampscott Senior Center, 200 Essex St., Swampscott, MA 01907.

Funeral service and burial was held at Vilkomir Jewish Cemetery, 840 Broadway, Melrose, on September 18. The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, had the honor of caring for Estelle and her family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.