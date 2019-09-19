C-Teen is the teen division of the international Chabad movement. With consultation of some of the top experts in the country, and creative curricula, C-Teen has been able to engage teens around the world.

One year ago, Chabad of Peabody launched its C-teen chapter trial. With the success of last year’s programs – engaging some 20 teens over the course of its inaugural year – Chabad is redoubling its efforts with more creative programming this year.

The C-Teen will launch with a Game Truck event on Monday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Chabad of Peabody, 682 Lowell St., Peabody. The event will feature a traveling game truck with all the latest games and gadgetry to appeal to the minds and hearts of the teenagers.

Each event has a short study component where teens will learn about their Jewish Heritage. Teens will also take part in a community service project, such as packing care packages for the homeless.

“My main goal is to engage these children Jewishly, socially, so that they mingle and hang out with fellow Jewish teens, said Raizel Schusterman, the program’s director.

All C-Teen events are for girls and boys from 8th grade and up. All events are free and open to all teenagers of the Jewish community. No temple affiliation is necessary.

To find out more or to RSVP, visit Jewishpeabody.com or call 978-977-9111, or email raizel@jewishpeabody.com.